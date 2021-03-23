48 F
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
The Fifth Dimension

Brinton Payne & J.W Wilson

JW and BP enter the 5th Dimension in their 5th Episode with Mayoral Candidate Ann Zadeh and Maestro John Giordano

Brinton Payne & J.W Wilson
Brinton and J.W. grew up in Fort Worth, attended Trinity Valley and have had varied careers, Brinton in state and local government, advertising, work with the chamber of commerce and in advising businesses through his expertise in data mining and research, J. W.’s arc has been in the world of art and also with his oil and gas company. He also coached football for a while at All-Saints Episcopal. He’s written a book.
