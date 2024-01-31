Artisan Circle owner buys former home of Fred’s Texas Cafe

The owner-developer of Fort Worth’s Artisan Circle has purchased the property long occupied by Fred’s Texas Cafe at 915 Currie Street.

Younger Partners, the Dallas-based full-service commercial real estate firm that acquired Crockett Row in August 2022 and rebranded the mixed-use urban village as Artisan Circle last November, said the company has not decided how it will redevelop the 6,501-square-foot Currie Street property. The owners of Fred’s closed the Currie Street site at the end of 2021 and opened a new restaurant at 7101 Camp Bowie West in May 2022.

Artisan Circle covers five city blocks in the Southeast quadrant of University Drive and West 7th Street, extending to Foch Street on the east and Morton to the south.

“We believe in the transformative power of real estate, and with this acquisition, we are poised to bring additional positive changes that will enrich the entire community,” said Kathy Permenter, co-managing partner of Younger Partners. “Our vision extends beyond the property lines – it’s about fostering growth, creating value, and ensuring that Artisan Circle becomes an even more integral part of the fabric of Fort Worth’s Cultural District. We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition presents for the neighborhood and look forward to playing a key role in its continued development.”

Artisan Circle is “more than just a new name,” Permenter said in a November news release. “It’s a symbol of the vibrant transformation and creative changes we are making. We’re inspired by the beauty and artistry that surrounds us in the Cultural District – from the world-renowned museums to the masterpieces they hold. Our vision is the advancement of this development and the creation of a vibrant hub where people can gather, dine and explore the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District.”

In conjunction with the rebranding of Crockett Row, Younger Partners announced a comprehensive revitalization plan that includes enhancements such as new gathering spaces, improved wayfinding, updated signage and enhanced accessibility. Artisan Circle is home to more than 25 upscale dining, wellness, and entertainment options, with new restaurants and retailers preparing to open.

More information about Artisan Circle can be found online.