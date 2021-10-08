Got a ranch? An oil well? How about the largest private lake in the state?

Everyone is Texas has a ranch and an oil well, right? So how do you set yourself apart from the crowd? How about the largest private lake in the state?

A new property for sale in Freestone County, just 90 minutes south of the DFW area, includes the largest private lake in the Lone Star State. For the bargain price of $110 million-plus, you can own the lake along with the additional 5,025 acres.

Surrounded by 21+ miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline, Fairfield Lake offers unlimited opportunities for entertainment, residential, commercial or investment development. Located in the heart of Freestone County, Fairfield Lake is just east of Interstate 45 and centrally located between Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Property features include:

Recreational lake, estimated to be 50-feet at its deepest point, with exceptional fishing, water skiing, boating activities and swimming.

Mature hardwood forest with an array of wildlife including whitetail deer, armadillos, raccoons, river otters, beavers, squirrels, foxes, bobcats, songbirds and bald eagles.

Pristine lake water with a thriving trophy bass population as well as catfish, bluegill and sunfish.

10 acres of wetland ecosystems.

8+ miles of highway grade blacktop two lane roads and bridges.

Three concrete boat ramps with truck and trailer parking.

Combination of underground and above-ground power throughout the property.

Massive 4350-foot earth-fill dam with Low Hazard classification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The property is being marketed by Hortenstine Ranch Company, which offers rural, recreational, farm and ranch property for sale in Texas and Oklahoma.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property,” said Blake Hortenstine, Broker/Partner of Hortenstine Ranch Company. “A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities is the only offering of its kind.”

Fairfield Lake is located in the town of Fairfield, Texas, a thriving rural ranch community of nearly 2,900 people.

The asking price is set at $110,550,000 ($22,000 per acre). To see the property in action, check out this video. For more information on the Fairfield Lake property, visit www.hrcranch.com.