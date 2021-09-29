Thursday, September 30, 2021
Four-part series demystifies the home-buying process

City of Fort Worth
🕐 2 min read

Published on September 29, 2021

The Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors will present a four-part, first-time homebuyer series weekly in October. The series will help demystify the home-buying process with practical tips and guides for those who are just getting started.

The free series will be streamed via Zoom at noon every Tuesday in October. Get registered.

The sessions are hosted by Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors members and affiliate members who have expert knowledge on topics ranging from mortgage to home warranties and beyond. Each session will last approximately 30 minutes with a Q&A portion. A recording of each session will be available online.

Here is a synopsis of each session:

Session 1: Where to Start. Oct. 5. Three Realtors will give advice on how to dive into house hunting with confidence. Topics will include the buyer’s rep agreement and commission, explanation of the MLS, upfront costs and what to expect in a low-inventory market.

Session 2: Getting Your Bucks in a Row. Oct. 12. Lenders from mortgage companies take participants through the nuts and bolts of the financial side of buying a home. Topics will include the different loan types available, getting preapproved, monthly payment and mortgage goals, appraisals and tax rates.

Session 3: Protecting Your Investment. Oct. 19. Experts explain the home inspection process and cover the ins and outs of homeowner’s insurance and home warranty. Topics will include asking for repairs or concessions, CLUE reports, shopping for insurance, and benefits of home warranties.

Session 4: Closing Time. Oct. 26. Title company representatives will explain the closing process of buying a home. Topics will include HOAs/zoning/deed restrictions, closing disclosure, the title company’s role and handing over the keys. It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for!

To learn more, email the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors. 

Photo: In the market for your first home? Learn which questions to ask during the process.

City of Fort Worth

