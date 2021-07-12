GSBS Architects to join tenants at PROOF on Near Southside

GSBS Architects has joined the history-rich mixed-use development at PROOF on the Near Southside.

M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based real estate, investment and development company, announced July 12 the signing of the new tenant. The Salt Lake City-based firm will occupy a 5,054 square-foot space in this iconic Fort Worth development.

Located at 901 W. Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, the fully completed 40,665 square-foot building is located in Near Southside within Vickery Village, providing tenants with an entertainment venue, food and drink destination, and sought-after office space. The redevelopment’s unique architecture celebrates the city’s history while embarking on a new era.

The architecture firm’s Fort Worth-area office is currently in Richland Hills. GSBS Architects has worked on a variety of area projects, including the Azle municipal complex, Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse and the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens.

“GSBS is the perfect addition to PROOF, as their vision for growth and approach to design complement our overall vision for the space. We anticipate the building to be fully leased by the end of the summer, as leasing has skyrocketed since bringing it to the market,” said Jessica Miller Essl, co-founder and co-president of M2G Ventures.

“The significant leasing activity at PROOF over the past year directly correlates to the continued demand for creative office space and the trend for companies to leverage it as a unique differentiator in employee recruitment and retention efforts in Fort Worth. Capital continues to be invested, from developers and investors, to redevelop and repurpose existing buildings in Near Southside. We enjoy working with M2G Ventures, who are true pioneers and proactive in identifying these types of real estate opportunities,” said Chris Doggett, executive vice president of Stream Realty Partners Fort Worth.

“We wanted a space to showcase our company culture and design viewpoint in a Fort Worth location full of exciting development and possibilities. PROOF fits the bill on all counts,” said Sam Jones, managing director at GSBS Fort Worth.

Built in 1926, PROOF has experienced a near-century history of transformation, continuously serving the growing population of Fort Worth as a grocery store, distillery, and now home to innovative companies seeking growth. GSBS Architects joins PROOF alongside Bowlounge, Witherite Law Group and Trinity REIS, bringing the building to 84 percent leased with only 6,884 square feet remaining.