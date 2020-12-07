JLL adds to retail team

JLL announced their latest strategic addition to the Dallas retail team on Dec. 7.

Commercial real estate veteran Amy Nott has joined JLL’s brokerage team as Vice President effective immediately, JLL announced.

“With the addition of Amy, we are strengthening not just our retail team, but our overall platform,” said Mark Newman, Managing Director, JLL. “We are committed to delivering the absolute, best services possible for our clients, and that all starts with our people. We look forward to working together to achieve our client’s ambitions for many years to come.”

Amy Nott

With over two decades of commercial real estate experience, Nott is noted as one of the most active brokers in North Texas, advising national and regional retailers with their expansions across the southwest and western US. She has extensive experience serving both occupiers and owners of real estate, assisting clients in leasing, disposition and acquisition assignments, and consulting.

Nott attended Southern Methodist University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations. She is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

Nott is the third addition to JLL’s team in Dallas over the past six weeks. The firm announced the addition of Austin Barrett as Vice President for the Healthcare brokerage team at the beginning of December and Cribb Altman as Managing Director for the Office Tenant Representation team at the end of October.

Please leave this field empty Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.