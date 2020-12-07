63 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Search
Real Estate Commerical JLL adds to retail team
Real EstateCommerical

JLL adds to retail team

By FWBP Staff
aerial photography of mall interior
Photo by Victor Xok on Unsplash

Other News

Banking

Higginbotham adds Florida broker

FWBP Staff -
Higginbotham, the 21st largest independent insurance firm in the U.S., and McMahon & Hadder Insurance, an independent insurance broker in Pensacola, Florida, have merged...
Read more
Entertainment

The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER Associated Press Writer NEW YORK (AP) — To many music lovers, Bob Dylan's songbook is priceless. Well, now he's put a price...
Read more
Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

AP News -
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember...
Read more
Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

JLL announced their latest strategic addition to the Dallas retail team on Dec. 7.

Commercial real estate veteran Amy Nott has joined JLL’s brokerage team as Vice President effective immediately, JLL announced.

“With the addition of Amy, we are strengthening not just our retail team, but our overall platform,” said Mark Newman, Managing Director, JLL. “We are committed to delivering the absolute, best services possible for our clients, and that all starts with our people. We look forward to working together to achieve our client’s ambitions for many years to come.”

Amy Nott

With over two decades of commercial real estate experience, Nott is noted as one of the most active brokers in North Texas, advising national and regional retailers with their expansions across the southwest and western US. She has extensive experience serving both occupiers and owners of real estate, assisting clients in leasing, disposition and acquisition assignments, and consulting.

Nott attended Southern Methodist University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations. She is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

Nott is the third addition to JLL’s team in Dallas over the past six weeks. The firm announced the addition of Austin Barrett as Vice President for the Healthcare brokerage team at the beginning of December and Cribb Altman as Managing Director for the Office Tenant Representation team at the end of October.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleWorthington National Bank names new CFO
Next articleAbbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

Latest News

Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
Commerical

Allied Electronics & Automation doubles Fort Worth Distribution Center capacity

Robert Francis -
Allied Electronics & Automation, a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products, has completed an expansion of its North...
Read more
Business

Iconic Fort Worth retail/office center to be represented by Vision

FWBP Staff -
Vision Commercial Real Estate will now be representing one of Fort Worth’s iconic and historic retail/office locations, the Ridglea Village retail center at 6100 & 6040...
Read more
Business

Legendary 6666 Ranch goes on the market for $192.2M

FWBP Staff -
The legendary 6666 Ranch (pronounced Four Sixes) is up for sale. Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm Chas S. Middleton and Son has listed the...
Read more
Commerical

Dallas park to get $10M iconic fountain

FWBP Staff -
Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park announced a $10 million gift will fund construction on a next-generation, interactive “super fountain.” The fountain is funded by a $10...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101