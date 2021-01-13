Market by Macy’s opens to customers at WestBend Friday, Jan. 15

Macy’s debuts its second Market by Macy’s “off-mall” location in North Texas in the WestBend shopping center.

Market by Macy’s is a smaller format retail store, approximately 20,000 square feet, offering a curated assortment of the best of Macy’s branded fashion within an easy-to-shop and open environment.

The launch of the second Market by Macy’s location demonstrates Macy’s commitment to continue to evolve and innovate retail with a focus on customer convenience and discovery to drive customer engagement, the company said in a news release.

“To meet the needs of changing consumer behaviors, Macy’s continues to respond to better serve our customers,” said John Harper, chief operations officer of Macy’s Inc. “We’re excited about the value and enhanced shopping experience Market by Macy’s will bring to new and existing customers within the Dallas-Fort Worth community, building upon an ecosystem that gives our customers access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand, from on-mall to off-mall and full-line to off-price.”

True to Macy’s strategy to test, iterate and scale, Macy’s has maximized learnings from the initial Market by Macy’s national debut in Southlake in February 2020 to create a scalable store format, the company said.

Market by Macy’s offers product categories, such as men, women, kids, beauty and giftables as well as an immersive home department, at a range of accessible prices. The merchandise assortment is an edit of brands and items available at full-line Macy’s stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The store also highlights Macy’s owned brands, such as INC International Concepts, Alfani and Hotel Collection, as well as an expanded selection for beauty, which includes luxury fragrances, prestige skincare and trend makeup.

Similar to full-line Macy’s stores, Market by Macy’s offers customers many ways to shop including contactless curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash.

Customers can also pay their bill or pick-up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pick-ups and returns.

Macy’s has enhanced health and safety standards, including additional cleaning during open hours, sanitation stations throughout all stores, company-issued protective wear for store colleagues and occupancy checks with an emphasis on traffic flow to anticipate and mitigate crowds.

Market by Macy’s WestBend is located at 1751 River Run, Suite 101, Fort Worth 75107 For an updated list of store hours, please visit