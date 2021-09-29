Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) has announced the grand opening of new homes at Ventana, a 492-acre master-planned community in Fort Worth.

The 92 homes feature all-new home designs with personalized option selections on large homesites, with sales, pre-scheduled appointments, and model home tours currently underway, the company said in a news release.

Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.

The development is off Interstate 20 at Chapin School Road near Loop 820 in west Fort Worth, and offers close access to downtown and surrounding employment centers.

“Ventana brings fresh home designs to an established, first-rate location that combines the high growth and energy of a top five US metro with that classic Texas charm,” Sean Ricks, president at Tri Pointe Homes Dallas-Fort Worth, said in the announcement.

The all-new floor plans include flex spaces that allow customers to choose how they live in their home, whether it be a home office, entertainment area, GenSmart Suite or additional bedroom. Outside spaces are inviting, from ample backyard living areas with fireplace options and covered patios to Ventana’s long list of amenities and nearby parks and other local draws,” Ricks said.

Tri Pointe Homes’ newest phase of homes at Ventana comprises 92 new residences with an offering of seven floor plans – four single-story and three two-story plans – ranging from 2,077 to 3,534 square feet. The open-concept designs include three to five bedrooms and two to four and a half baths as well as two- to three-bay garages. Situated on 60-foot homesites, the residences start from the high-$300,000s.

As part of LivingSmart, Tri Pointe Homes’ program committed to healthy and environmentally responsible business practices, the homes at Ventana are designed and independently certified to meet or exceed local energy codes, the company said.

The Ventana master-planned community features a newly opened 2,400-square-foot open-air pavilion, resort-style pool, outdoor grills and family dining areas, an event lawn, and miles of walking trails.

Rolling Hills Park, located a tenth of a mile from Ventana, offers a jogging trail, pavilion, picnic tables, a sand volleyball court, shaded playground equipment, outdoor exercise equipment and a basketball court. Residents will also have easy access to Whitestone Golf Course, Benbrook YMCA and athletic complex, and the more than 3,600-acre Benbrook Lake, which includes six public parks.

“We’re very excited about what homebuyers are going to discover at Ventana, from new, customizable layouts to the high-quality amenities of a premier master-planned community,” said Ricks. “With our premium value proposition and amenity-driven offerings, a broad range of buyers will be able to enjoy a truly enhanced lifestyle at Ventana.”

Two model homes featuring the Bryson and Logan floor plans are available for touring by appointment. More information: www.TriPointeHomes.com