Pizza, wings opening new restaurants in the area

Are you serious about pizza? Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts, a hospitality group whose concepts include Stirr, Vidorra, Citizen and Dirty Bones (on Crocket Street in Fort Worth), is. Serious Pizza made its debut in Fort Worth on July 1.

Located at 2728 West 7th St., the new 3,029-square-foot restaurant features the brand’s “upbeat, approachable vibe and over-the-top experience with slices bigger than your head, killer merch and, of course, its iconic “Seriously Large” 30-inch pies,” according to a news release.

To celebrate Serious Pizza’s grand opening, the restaurant will have a massive 20-foot pizza balloon arch outside the new location for guest photos. And, in true Fort Worth style and in support of its Uber Eats partnership, the Serious Pizza team will deliver swag, immediately redeemable for pizza, throughout the West 7th district on horses.

“Serious Pizza has been loved in the metroplex for over a decade,” said Imran Sheikh, Founding Partner & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “As one of Texas’ largest cities and one in which we have so many fans, we had to bring Serious Pizza to Fort Worth. We have the perfect location on West 7th, just steps from our new wing concept, Dirty Bones, amidst the popular cultural district and entertainment area. Serious Pizza isn’t just about a mouthwatering slice… it’s about having an experience. We’ll be open late into the night to satisfy your weekend munchies with great music, vibes and branded merch. Daytime, it’s the perfect spot to chill and share a pie with friends or get it to go. We love Fort Worth and can’t wait to have some serious fun here.”

Fort Worth’s first Serious Pizza marks the brand’s second location in DFW and systemwide. The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to late daily.

Coming to Arlington, Irving and with a new location in Dallas is Zalat Pizza, the cult-classic pizza concept developed by Khanh Nguyen.

South Arlington will open at 5415 S. Cooper St, Suite 117, Arlington 76017 on Monday, July 19.

Irving will open at 4835 N. O’Connor Rd, Suite 136, Irving 75062 in late August.

The newest Dallas location will open at 11613 North Central Expressway, Suite 111, Dallas, TX 75243 in late September.

Also in early August, the pizza brand plans to open a smaller footprint location at The Exchange Hall located in the AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas offering a new take on their traditional concept. Going by the name Zalat Slices, the location will exclusively serve pizza by the slice, a first for any of Zalat’s stores.

The three new locations will strictly serve takeout through Zalat’s website or delivery via third-party delivery apps.

Zalat is rapidly expanding its footprint within the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, and these locations will put Zalat’s store count at 15.

CEO and Founder of Zalat Pizza Khanh Nguyen says, “We want to make Zalat available everywhere throughout DFW and continuing to open these locations allows us to make our pizza more accessible to an even larger number of Dallasites!”

The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2015 .

Nguyen explains, “We are known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass – pure pepperoni perfection with 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the standards, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHa – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!”

If chicken is more your thing, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ virtual pit-smoked chicken wing concept, Wing Boss, is gearing up to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 3765 Beltline Road in Addison late this summer. The 1,500-square-foot location features a full bar with ample seating.

In March, Dickey’s launched Wing Boss as a delivery-only concept serving hickory-smoked wings with more than 70 locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to open our very first stand-alone Wing Boss location in Addison,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dallas has been Dickey’s home for 80 years, so this is the perfect place for us to start building out this thriving brand. Dickey’s has a long history of delivering Legit. Texas. Barbecue™, and by taking our heritage and applying it to smoked chicken wings, we’ve seen impressive results with guests across the country. We can’t wait to introduce our delicious pit-smoked wings, crispy boneless bites and tenders to more of the Dallas community.”

Available in Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can indulge in boss-sized hickory-smoked bone-in wings or boneless chicken wings. Wing Boss will also offer Group Packs for fans who want to bring larger orders home. Of course, as a Dickey’s Restaurant Brand, Wing Boss offers a wide variety of savory dry rubs and sauces, including Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce and Garlic Parmesan.

For tender fans, Wing Boss’ menu features breaded chicken strips served with a choice of sauce.

Guests can also add on seasoned hand-cut fries, Cajun fries, cheese fries, Buffalo ranch fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, veggie sticks and Texas toast.

These menu items are available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

Also joining the chicken fray is Popeyes. Yes, we know, they’ve been serving chicken for years, but now they are adding Chicken Nuggets to its menu in Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico starting July 27.

Remember that phenomenon of 2019, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? We were so much more innocent then. Well, Popeyes said it has taken the quality and flavors of the famous Chicken Sandwich and made it in poppable pieces.

Popeyes Chicken Nuggets courtesy

The white meat chicken breast Nuggets will be available in a classic flavor and can meet a wide range of taste preferences by being paired with signature sauces like Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Wild Honey Mustard, and Sweet Heat. The new Nuggets will be available for purchase in-store, and on third party delivery with options ranging from 4 piece to 36 piece orders starting July 27.

“We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets.” said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Popeyes. “Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes Nuggets.”