57.7 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Sports TCU jumps to big lead and holds on for 33-23 win at...
Sports

TCU jumps to big lead and holds on for 33-23 win at Baylor

By AP News

A TCU fan is sent upward by fellow fans in the final minutes of TCU's NCAA college football game against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 45-10. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

News

Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the FBI should stop investigating an incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a...
Read more
Entertainment

‘American Idol’ contestant Nikki McKibbin, from North Texas, dies at 42

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol,...
Read more
News

Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday denied a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in...
Read more
News

Trump admin funds plasma company based in owner’s condo

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Trump administration gave a well-connected Republican donor seed money to test a possible COVID-19-fighting blood plasma technology, it noted...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

WACO, Texas (AP) — Derius Davis returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, freshman Darwin Barlow ran for 117 yards with a touchdown and TCU built a big lead on way to a 33-23 win over Baylor on Saturday.

Zach Evans, a true freshman who was TCU’s first five-star signee, took an inside handoff for a 30-yard touchdown and his first collegiate touchdown.

The Horned Frogs (2-3, 2-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter. Their defense had five sacks, equaling their total of the first four games.

Baylor (1-3, 1-3) played its first game in three weeks, following an open date and then the postponement of its home game against No. 6 Oklahoma State because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Bears program. That led to a weeklong pause of all football activity in their program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis fielded the ball, moved parallel to the left around blockers and then burst through a gap into the open near midfield about midway through the first quarter to make it 14-0. TCU then got the ball back when La’Kendrick Van Zandt got an interception when he jumped in front of tight end Ben Sims along the sideline and managed to keep a foot in bounds.

Sims had two touchdown catches from Charlie Brewer, a 1-yarder just before halftime when the tight end was ruled to have a foot inbounds in the back of the end zone, and then a 3-yarder in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Frogs are 0-3 at home, but have won both of their road games — trips south on I-35 to Texas and Baylor. TCU had a dominating defensive effort early on, including getting to Brewer on three consecutive plays after Baylor returned the opening kickoff to midfield. Coach Gary Patterson won’t be happy that they couldn’t maintain it throughout the game.

Baylor: The Bears were still out of synch on offense, starting with 21 total yards on their first 21 plays, the last in that stretch being a failed fourth-and-1 conversion with just over 12 minutes left in the first half. That led to a field goal that put TCU up 30-0. They finished with 278 total yards. Baylor lost one of its top defenders when Jalen Pitre was ejected because of a targeting penalty with about five minutes let in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

TCU: Home for the third time in four games to play Texas Tech.

Baylor: At Iowa State next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Previous articleTarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths Saturday, 6 on Friday
Next articleUK says 4-week coronavirus lockdown may have to last longer

Latest News

Sports

Armed Forces Bowl set for Dec. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium

FWBP Staff -
The 18th edition of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played on Thursday, Dec. 31, at TCU’s Amon G. Carter...
Read more
Sports

White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager

AP News -
By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a...
Read more
Sports

Pandemic alters No. 22 SMU’s prep for Navy’s triple option

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer DALLAS (AP) — No. 22 SMU's preparation for Navy's triple-option running game is...
Read more
Sports

Interim no more: Stars offically name Bowness as coach

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Interim coach Rick Bowness is interim no more: The Dallas Stars have officially removed the temporary tag from...
Read more
Sports

Breeders’ Cup Classic may feature Triple Crown race winners

AP News -
By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer Kentucky Derby winner Authentic heads a field of 11 horses, possibly including filly...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101