Abbott appoints three from North Texas to aerospace, aviation committee

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Tony Curry, John D. Guevara, and John Mulholland to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor appointed Jim Allmon and Shelly Lesikar deZevallos, Ed.D. and reappointed Aimee Burnett, Lauren Dreyer, and Jennifer Williamson for terms set to expire September 1, 2025. The committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas.

Tony Curry of Dallas is General Manager of Bombardier Aerospace. He is a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber and the Texas Association of Manufactures and a board member of the North Texas Workforce Solutions. Additionally, he is a former member of the MBA Association of Ireland. Curry received a Higher National Certificate in Aeronautical Engineering from the Belfast Institute of Technology, a Post Graduate Diploma in Operational Management and a Master of Business Administration in International Business from the University of Ulster, Belfast, Ireland.

Aimee Burnett of Southlake is Vice President, F-16 Production Programs, for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company. She previously held the role of Vice President, F-35 Domestic Business Development, and has worked for the company for over 20 years in various positions in Engineering, Operations, and Business Development. She is a member of Women in Aerospace, a sustainer of The Junior League of Fort Worth, and a volunteer for Make A Wish of North Texas. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as chair of the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee.

Jennifer Kurth Williamson of Southlake is General Counsel at Textron Systems. She is a member of the Colorado Bar Association and a volunteer for George W. Bush Presidential Center Military Service Initiative and North Texas Nadadores. Additionally, she served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Williamson received a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Michigan, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver College of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University-Montgomery.