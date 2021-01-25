J.O. Agency recognized for Trinity Metro work

The AVA Digital Awards have recognized J.O. Agency in three separate categories for work for Trinity Metro. The award-winning campaigns include Trinity Metro’s “Anthem Video,” “We Got You!” safety campaign and the 2019 “State Fair of Texas” digital campaign.

“Knowing projects that we poured our hearts into have received this level of accolades gives us validation that we are making a difference for our client,” said Jennifer Henderson, president and Founder of J.O.

The recognized campaigns were created for Fort Worth’s public transportation system, Trinity Metro. Tactics for the campaign included cable television, OTT, digital advertising, social media email and audio streaming on Pandora and Spotify. These awards included:

Platinum Award for Trinity Metro’s Anthem Video:

Introduced in 2019, Trinity Metro’s TEXRail light rail system connects DFW Airport to Fort Worth Central Station. J.O. Agency saw the opportunity to bring awareness to the new Trinity Metro services and further promote ridership.

By showcasing destinations across the metroplex reached via Trinity Metro services, J.O. Agency, with the help of local production company, Make Something Beautiful, communicated the limitless possibilities riders have with the transit agency. Implemented media tactics including cable television, Hulu and YouTube achieved more than 1 million impressions and set the tone for Trinity Metro’s image moving forward. Gold Award for the “We Got You!” Campaign”

As most transit systems experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity Metro saw a decline in ridership. While communicating the safety measures implemented by Trinity Metro, J.O. Agency challenged the voice of the pandemic and reassured customers in a light-hearted, optimistic way that it was safe to return to public transportation.

In conjunction with Trinity Metro’s marketing team and Make Something Beautiful, the “We Got You!” campaign was created. Illustrated through upbeat music, dancing and colorful masks, the campaign saw over 20 million impressions and achieved a 10.6 percent increase in Trinity Metro’s overall ridership between May and August.

Honorable Mention Award for State Fair Digital Marketing Campaign:

With the audience clearly defined, J.O. Agency set out to craft a campaign that would leverage the State Fair of Texas to increase TRE ridership while incrementally enhancing and building awareness of the new Trinity Metro brand. J.O. Agency worked hand-in-hand with the client and DART to develop cohesive messaging, branding, scheduling and strategizing – all within a timeline of three months.

The campaign overall delivered more than 11 million impressions. Within the first week of the State Fair, Trinity Metro saw an 11 percent growth in TRE ticket sales, meeting the primary goal of increased ridership. Through the State Fair campaign, the campaign efforts helped increase not only ridership, but Trinity Metro’s overall awareness as well. https://joagency.com/portfolio_page/no-sweat-ride-to-deep-fried

