Public invited to celebrate electric vehicles on Sunday, Oct. 3

The Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition will resume its in-person celebration of electric vehicles with an outdoor gathering beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at the REC of Grapevine.

Last year’s National Drive Electric Week celebration was shifted to a virtual event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, all attendees, vendors and exhibitors are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a distance of six feet from one another when not wearing a mask while participating in the event. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

The public event, which falls on the last day of this year’s National Drive Electric Week, seeks to inform residents, organizations, and businesses about electric vehicles, related technologies and their impact on environment while encouraging them to adopt electric vehicles, a news release said.

The event will include a showcase of a variety of makes and models of EVs, opportunities to visit with both EV owners and technology vendors, and an EV-related film screening.

EVs continue to grow in popularity as a fun, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vehicles.

Currently, there are more than 18,000 EVs registered in North Texas after enjoying an average annual growth rate of 32.5% from 2015-20. Traditionally, the North Texas event has been the second-largest gathering of electric vehicles in the nation, the Clean Cities Coalition said.

National Drive Electric Week is presented by national sponsors Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.

The nationwide celebration featured an entire week of over 200 events across the country highlighting the state-of-the-art features of EVs, with seven events being held in Texas.

The schedule:

4-6 p.m. – EV public display and exhibit, including food trucks in the parking lot –

6-7 p.m. – Oncor Road Rally winner announcements –

7-8:30 p.m. – Outdoor screening of “Revenge of the Electric Car!”

The REC is located at 1175 Municipal Way in Grapevine.

In 1995, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Clean Cities became one of the first Clean Cities coalitions under the Energy Policy Act’s provision for an organization that promotes the use of alternative fuels to lessen America’s dependence on foreign sources of petroleum.

Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities is a locally based, public/private partnership that seeks to advance energy security, protect environmental and public health, and stimulate economic development by promoting practices and decisions to reduce transportation energy impacts and improve air quality, primarily in the transportation sector.