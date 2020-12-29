TEXRail earns PTC System Certification

Trinity Metro TEXRail has received certification for Positive Train Control (PTC) from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).



PTC is designed to stop a train before an accident occurs. Specific preventions include incidents created by human error, such as train-to-train collisions, derailments that occur from excessive speed or a train moving through a track switch that was left in the wrong position.



“This is a tremendous accomplishment,” said President and CEO Bob Baulsir said in a news release. “FRA has very high standards and we are pleased to have achieved certification for this safety enhancement.”



The primary steps achieved this year include conducting extensive testing, known as revenue service demonstration, submitting a safety plan to FRA and achieving interoperability between host and tenant railroads. The FRA granted conditional approval earlier in December to the safety plan and conditional certification of interoperability. Based on FRA standards, conditional certification meets the statutory certification requirement.

Reed Lanham, deputy chief operating officer for rail, oversaw the PTC implementations throughout the process

“We worked diligently to make sure we met all of the milestones, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. We had a small team focused on this effort, so it was possible to maintain a consistent working relationship and keep moving forward,” Lanham said.

Jon-Erik “AJ” Arjanen, vice president and chief operating officer for rail, praised the teamwork displayed throughout the PTC process. “I am extremely proud of Reed Lanham and his team for the resiliency and passion for excellence that they displayed to ensure that our rail system is world-class in safety.”

Trinity Metro is the sole owner and operator of TEXRail, a 27-mile commuter rail line that runs between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B.