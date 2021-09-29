Two Heritage Trails markers to honor Black contributions

Published on September 29, 2021

Mark your calendar for a big day in Fort Worth history. Two Heritage Trails historic markers will be unveiled to recognize the Black Business District and Black Medical District at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, near General Worth Square.

The new markers provide historic information for residents and visitors as they walk through downtown Fort Worth. General Worth Square is on the south end of downtown, on Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.

Friday’s program will include Darryl Brewer, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce; Brenda Sanders Wise, Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society; Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens; Effie Dennison, Texas Capital Bank; historic marker presentations by Dr. Michael Brooks and Tarrant County Commissioner Roy C. Brooks; and remarks by Asia Blaylock, Young Women’s Leadership Academy, and Joshua Irving, Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

After the unveiling, Performing Arts Fort Worth will show a film at the McDavid Studio, 301 E. Fifth St.

Heritage Trails is a project of the Fort Worth Chamber Foundation, Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and Visit Fort Worth.

Photo: Bronze Heritage Trails plaques tell the story of important aspects of Fort Worth’s history.

