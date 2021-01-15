55 F
Zadeh announces mayoral run as field gets more crowded

FWBP Staff
Ann Zadeh (Courtesy/City of Fort Worth)

Ann Zadeh, who represents District 9 on the Fort Worth City Council, announced on Facebook Jan. 14 that she was running for mayor.   

She joins fellow council member Brian Byrd who has also announced he is running.

Filing for the Mayor’s race and City Council positions in Fort Worth opened Wednesday, Jan. 13. Filing runs through Feb. 12.

Several candidates filed on the first day.

Deborah Peoples, 68, who ran against Mayor Betsy Price in the 2019 election and garnered just under 42% of the vote in that election, has filed for the post. Peoples is the chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Mike Haynes, 32, also filed to run for Mayor. Haynes lists his occupation as CEO.

Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for the mayor and council, and current CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career, a 501c3 – the Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3) is also expected to file for the post soon.

