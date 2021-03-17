63.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Business

North Texas-based ‘vertical farming’ company secures additional $12M investment, expands Cleburne operations

Eden Green Technology, a next-generation vertical farming company based in Dallas, but with operations in Cleburne, on March 16 announced it has broken ground...
Business

Colorado real estate developer acquires historic Fort Worth home and apartments

McWhinney, a national real estate investor and developer with expertise in commercial, multifamily, hospitality, residential and mixed-use assets, announced March 15 it has partnered...
Energy

Texas’ last Public Utility Commission member resigns at Gov. Greg Abbott’s request

Public Utility Commission Chair Arthur D'Andrea, the only remaining member of the three-seat board that regulates Texas utilities, is resigning from his post, Gov....
Business

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop opening new taqueria concept fueled by pandemic requirements

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the Texas-based Baja-style restaurant group that opened its first location in 2003  near TCU, has announced its new concept, Fuzzy’s Taco...
TX Whiskey launches Bottled-In-Bond Texas Bourbon

Review: In ‘The Courier,’ Cumberbatch is an everyman spy

Entertainment
The new Cold War film “ The Courier ” about a Soviet whistleblower and the British businessman who helped transport information to Western intelligence...

A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts

Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look, by the numbers, at notable facts, figures and trivia from the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards: 11 —...

JLL announces listing of iconic building in downtown Fort Worth

Business
JLL has announced the listing of a property available for sale located at 110 West 7th in Fort Worth. The 11-story, 101,390-square-foot boutique office...

🔒 Fort Worth home inventory falls to less than 1 month as demand stays hot in cold snap

News
Despite a record cold snap that put a stop to activity for a week, inventory dropped to less than one month in Fort Worth...

Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy

Business
The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy...

Plano energy company files for IPO

CCBP
Vine Energy, a Plano-based energy company, backed by the Blackstone Group, plans to raise over $300 million by offering 18.8 million shares, prices $16...

ECI Software names chief marketing officer

Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen

Technology
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s next internet-connected home device will test whether consumers trust the company enough to let it snoop on their...

Molson Coors says cyberattack impacting brewing operations

Business
Molson Coors Beverage Co. said Thursday it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its brewing operations and shipments. In a regulatory filing, the...

Crum to represent Texas venue managers for IAVM

Christie Eckler takes executive role for National MS Society’s South Central region

Health Care
Christie Eckler, a service-driven community leader who has been a part of several key institutions in the DFW area, has stepped into a new...

Hotel Drover names executive director of sales and marketing

Business
Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel, has announced the appointment of Tiffany Dipasquale as executive director of sales and marketing at the 200-room rustic-luxe...

What to do if you are a victim of unemployment fraud

Newsmakers: Umanzor named Bilingual Program Coordinator

Aviation
AGRICULTURE Brandon Badgley has joined Argyle-based PureAcre as Account Director. The agricultural innovation company provides products that maximize plant performance and fertilizer efficiency. AVIATION American Airlines Group...

Newsmakers: Banking, finance, honors, awards

Human Resources
NEWSMAKERS BANKING/FINANCE Bank of Texas, Fort Worth CEO Mark Nurdin and J.B. Huck, private wealth executive, announce the appointment of Deirdre Cherry  as Private Wealth team...

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101