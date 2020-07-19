States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks
States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks
By MARY ESCH Associated PressALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states is following California's lead in setting goals to jump-start a...
GM CEO expects virus to ebb, economic recovery by early 2021
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — The auto business used to be pretty simple. Crank out vehicles that people want...
Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads
MENLO PARK, California (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has "dramatically" slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to...
GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress were expecting to meet Monday with President Donald Trump on...
High school sports face many obstacles as school year nears
By TIM BOOTH and SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterThe same pandemic-related questions that have bedeviled professional and college sports are front and...
Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to...