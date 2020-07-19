95.2 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, July 19, 2020

States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks

Business AP News -
By MARY ESCH Associated PressALBANY, N.Y. (AP)...
Read more

GM CEO expects virus to ebb, economic recovery by early 2021

Business AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP)...
Read more

Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads

Culture AP News -
MENLO PARK, California (AP) — The Walt...
Read more

GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens

Government AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP)...
Read more

High school sports face many obstacles as school year nears

Sports AP News -
By TIM BOOTH and SCHUYLER DIXON AP...
Read more

Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas

Sports AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH,...
Read more

Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month

Government AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated PressHOUSTON (AP)...
Read more

Five COVID deaths reported on Sunday in Tarrant County

Government FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday July...
Read more

A Kentucky tour brings ‘new truth’ to the Henry Clay story

Culture AP News -
By LINDA BLACKFORD, Lexington Herald-Leader LEXINGTON, Ky....
Read more
Load more

States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks

Business AP News -
By MARY ESCH Associated PressALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states is following California's lead in setting goals to jump-start a...
Read more

GM CEO expects virus to ebb, economic recovery by early 2021

Business AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — The auto business used to be pretty simple. Crank out vehicles that people want...
Read more

Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads

Culture AP News -
MENLO PARK, California (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has "dramatically" slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to...
Read more

GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens

Government AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress were expecting to meet Monday with President Donald Trump on...
Read more

High school sports face many obstacles as school year nears

Sports AP News -
By TIM BOOTH and SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterThe same pandemic-related questions that have bedeviled professional and college sports are front and...
Read more

Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas

Sports AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX