Texas Rangers, Manhattan Construction score big with Globe Life Field

Texas Rangers Baseball Club and Manhattan Construction Company announced Sept. 27 that Globe Life Field stadium is the winner of the Associated General Contractor of America’s Build America award. As construction manager for the project, Manhattan Construction Company received the 2021 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for Construction Management New or Renovation ($100 million or more).

The Build America awards honor Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members who build the nation’s most impressive construction projects ranging across the building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure, and federal and heavy divisions. “We thank the Associated General Contractors of America for honoring Globe Life Field with this prestigious award,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations Rob Matwick. “As the general contractor on the project, Manhattan Construction was an outstanding partner and successfully handled the challenging task of completing the building in just over 30 months. Globe Life Field is already considered one of the top sports and entertainment venues in the United States, and Manhattan Construction deserves a lot of the credit for making that happen.”

The new 1.8 million-square-foot Globe Life Field stadium includes approximately 40,300-seats. It was built in under two and half years on a fast-track schedule to meet a March 2020 opening. The stadium’s roof is 5.5 acres — or roughly 240,000 square feet. It’s the largest single-

panel operable roof in the world, and its construction required 19,000 tons of steel, a top-notch construction team, and the largest American-made crawler crane to put it all together. The concrete and steel structure is wrapped in glass, architectural precast, brick, metal panels, translucent panels, and ETFE. The seven floors of the structure include multiple concourses, suites, restaurants, clubs, kitchens and concessions, retail areas, office spaces, and broadcast areas in addition to baseball operations and clubhouses. The multi-purpose facility includes a three-story office building for the Rangers’ front office and ownership, along with a below-grade parking level for player parking.

“We are privileged to serve longstanding repeat clients like the Texas Rangers to help them reach their goal of delivering a premium facility for their fans and the Arlington community,” said Senior Vice President Greg McClure. “We share this coveted top national industry honor with all trade partners, project partners, the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers and their fans.”

Manhattan Construction used Procore for project management and document control, and Structionsite for photo documentation with 360 views. The team used drones almost daily for logistics and planning. The company deployed approximately 60 project team members to oversee the daily activities on-site, including specialty trade oversight with in-house experts for mechanical/electrical/plumbing, audio-visual, and BIM (Building Information Modeling). Another 120 hourly Manhattan Construction employees worked in the field as carpenters, laborers, and operators assisting the trade partners in building the stadium. Including trade partner staff, Manhattan Construction averaged about 1,600 workers on-site each day.

The project’s design team included HKS Inc., Walter P Moore, ME Engineers, WJHW, SWA, MMA, VAI, and consultants.

Since its completion, the Globe Life Field project has received numerous industry honors, including Sports Business Journal’s 2020 Best Facility Debut Award, 2021 TEXO Distinguished Building Award, and the American Subcontractors Association (AS) North Texas Chapter Platinum $1 Billion+ Award.

AGC President Bob Lanham and representatives from Construction Risk Partners presented the Build America award to Manhattan Construction Company team members at AGC’s Annual Convention at the Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida.

Along with Arlington’s Globe Life Field, Richardson’s Medical Center Expansion and University of Texas at Dallas Science Building were also area projects receiving awards.

As a result, the projects’ contractors, Skiles Group and Linbeck Group, received the association’s Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for the best construction management renovation project under $99 million, Build America Award for best construction management new or renovation project $100 million or more and Merit Award for best new construction management project under $99 million.

“These awards are a much-deserved tip of the hat to exceptional construction projects from the past year and the outstanding firms that completed them,” said Bob Lanham, the association’s president and president of Williams Brothers Construction Co., Inc. in Houston, Texas. “The award recipients have demonstrated skill, vision and execution, representing the best our industry has to offer.”

In dire need of a vertical expansion and new parking garage, the construction on Methodist Richardson Medical Center (MRMC) was no small feat. Throughout the entire process Skiles Group was sensitive to the needs of the hospital and made accommodations to meet those needs. With the daunting task of expanding a building with dozens of newborns sleeping on the level below, Skiles Group utilized 1,500 rubber mats to dull the noise and vibrations. They meticulously scheduled deliveries and maintained their worksite in a way that did not interrupt hospital traffic. Despite 38 days of bad weather, the Skiles Group delivered the project 40 days ahead of schedule.

The Science Building at the University of Texas at Dallas provides space for the Physics and Space Sciences while increasing critical classroom inventory on the growing campus. The new six-story sciences building includes classrooms, laboratories, collaboration spaces, offices and the UTeach program. The space includes 150-seat and 300-seat lecture halls, a grab-and-go food court and an open courtyard with green space and seating areas. The new building is LEED Gold Certifies and fosters sustainability and conservation efforts throughout.