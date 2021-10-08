TX Whiskey launches bourbon distilled at Fort Worth’s Whiskey Ranch

TX Whiskey on Oct. 7 announces the launch of TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks, the third expression in TX Whiskey’s Barrel Finish Series. It follows the award-winning TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish and PX Sherry Finish, propelling the growth of the Fort Worth-based TX Whiskey brand. The third and final experimental release marks a bittersweet milestone as the last expression and final gift from TX Whiskey’s tenured Master Distiller, Rob Arnold, who will be stepping down after a decade of service.

“We are truly grateful for Rob’s impact on TX Whiskey, and for his careful cultivation of our award-winning portfolio,” said Steve Gordon, Director of Marketing for TX Whiskey. “As a testament to Rob’s brilliance, we’re committed to preserving the spirits so many have come to know and love while evolving and innovating the TX Whiskey brand.”

With a proof of 101.6, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks brings forth flavors of honey, stone fruit, grapes, light vanilla, caramel, and baking spices. Arnold hand-selected the Cognac casks for this expression, which had been used over the course of multi-year maturation experiments, and ultimately selected to finish two-year-old Texas Straight Bourbon over 17 months. This will be the first TX Whiskey expression distilled at Whiskey Ranch, the brand’s 112-acre artisanal distillery experience in Fort Worth.

“Some of the highest peaks of my career at TX Whiskey include: Isolating our proprietary wild yeast strain, reviving forgotten heirloom and new varieties of corn, helping to bring rye & barley cultivation back to Texas, developing novel toast profiles used in our barrel aging program, developing a collaboration with Sawyer Farms with the goal of becoming a single-farm distillery for our straight bourbon expressions, and creating the first ever Bottled-In-Bond Texas bourbon”, said Master Distiller, Arnold. “As I move on to focus on a career in scientific research and whiskey writing, I have full confidence in the brand’s legacy under the leadership and expertise of Ale and Evan.”

Master Blender, Ale Ochoa, and Head Distiller, Evan Brewer have been handpicked by Arnold to lead distillery and production operations following his last day on Oct. 8. Ochoa and Brewer will continue to create innovative whiskies and extraordinary experiences to preserve the legacy of the TX Whiskey brand.

TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks is a limited release (SRP: $64.99) available starting October 2021 at Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth and at fine Texas retailers.