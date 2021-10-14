NCTCOG hosting in-person high-speed transportation open houses in October

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold a series of in-person open houses throughout the region in October to highlight the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study’s purpose as well as the Phase 1 recommendations of the project.

Open houses are scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth, 4 p.m., Oct. 26 at Mercy Street in west Dallas and 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Large venues have been chosen to allow for adequate social distancing.

There will be a short video on a loop discussing the project and presentation boards throughout each venue that will explain the different high-speed technologies and recommended route. The open houses are intended to promote interaction between residents and the project team while providing an overview of the Phase I recommendations.

The study is evaluating high-speed transportation alternatives to modernize and enhance travel between Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth. The alternatives analysis portion of this study is in its final stages before the federal environmental documentation process begins.

Planners have recommended a route along the Interstate Highway 30 corridor and two potential technologies for further study. Both high-speed rail and hyperloop technologies are being considered.

The high-speed transportation study team considered more than 40 possible alignments in a 230-square-mile area during Phase 1 of the project. The most direct and least disruptive route for connecting downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth, with a stop in Arlington, was determined to be along IH 30.

The selected high-speed technology would provide connections with local transportation systems and link to future high-speed services, such as the Dallas-to-Houston high-speed rail line being developed by Texas Central. The Fort Worth-to-South Texas corridor is also being studied for a potential high-speed option.

Each open house location will offer free parking nearby. Comments will be accepted in person and online at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs

High-Speed Transportation Open Houses Meeting Details:

October 19, 4-7 p.m.

Southside Preservation Hall

1519 Lipscomb St.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

October 26, 4-7 p.m.

Mercy Street

3801 Holystone St.

Dallas, TX 75212

October 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Arlington Globe Life Field

734 Stadium Drive

Arlington, Texas 76011