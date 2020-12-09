71.3 F
Leadership Fort Worth Welcomes New Executive Director

By Robert Francis
Jennifer Treviño

Robert Francis
Leadership Fort Worth’s Board of Directors has selected Jennifer Treviño as the organization’s next executive director, the organization said in a news release.

Treviño is a graduate to the organization’s 2009 Leadership Class.

She is a solutions-oriented leader who brings the skills, experience, and connections needed to guide Leadership Fort Worth’s work to build a more diverse and sustainable community, the news release said.

“Treviño has a strong track record of facilitating and strengthening relationships across a range of stakeholders, including executive leaders, donors, board members, alumni, staff, and volunteers. Her collaborative approach is what we need to move Leadership Fort Worth forward,” Leadership Fort Worth Board President Ramon Guajardo Jr. said.

Treviño succeeds Harriet Harral who retired in June 2020 after serving as the Leadership Fort Worth’s executive director for more nearly 25 years.

Most recently Treviño served as Chief Development Officer of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, and had a long tenure as vice president and chief of staff at UNT Health Science Center.
Treviño holds a master of business administration degree from Texas Christian University and a bachelor of business administration with emphasis in marketing and management from Texas Tech University.  She is also a certified diversity professional.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as executive director of Leadership Fort Worth and support its work to educate, empower, and connect diverse leaders in our community.  More than ever, we need strong leaders at all levels and Leadership Fort Worth is well positioned to meet this need,” Treviño said.

Over the course of her career, Treviño has received the Most Powerful and Influential Women in Texas Award from the Texas Diversity Council, the La Estrella Award from the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas and the Hispanic Heritage Award from the United Hispanic Council of Tarrant County. 

Her record of public service includes the City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission, the Race and Culture Task Force, and the City Plan Commission.

Treviño is set to begin on Jan. 4, 2021.

The mission of Leadership Fort Worth is to educate, empower and connect diverse leaders for a vibrant, sustainable community.

Founded in 1972, Leadership Fort Worth is based on the concept of community trusteeship, which challenges leaders to commit themselves to making their communities better places to live. Leadership Fort Worth serves the community through three adult leadership development programs, a program for eight graders, and a forum for continuing education for the full membership.

