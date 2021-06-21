81.1 F
40 Under 40 honorees – 2021

Here are the 2021 Forty Under Forty honorees. Reserve your spot today. For tickets.

The 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the accomplishments of rising stars of the community, all under the age of 40, all emerging as current and future leaders in business and public service. From the corporate sector to maverick entrepreneurialism, these individuals are at the forefront of a new generation dedicated to preserving and advancing the tradition of leadership that makes Tarrant County a great place to live and work.

Devan AllenTarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2
Diana AwdeMy Health My Resources of Tarrant County
Shelley BettisThe WARM Place
Kadee Coffman BlairCORE Construction
Rachel Clark-KennedyJustin Brands, Inc.
Clayton ComstockCity of North Richland Hills
Douglas CooperDouglas Cooper, AICP.MMA
Jeff DavisThe Buxton Co.
Nathan DavisAspen Wealth Management
Megan DobbertienDallas Fort Worth International Airport
Barrett EnglandVision Commercial Real Estate
Gianna FigueroaHeadstorm
Robert GeigerBPS Technology
Ahmad GoreeUS Small Business Administration
Tracy GrayVision Commercial Real Estate
Beau GumbertLucky Duck Construction LLC
Kari HamptonThe Buxton Co.
Ryan HillShield Engineering Group
Christopher HinzeEkklesia Real Estate
Justin HoltOrigin Bank
Justin HustonBaker Monroe, PLLC
Luke JordanElectro Acoustics Inc
Sarah LanCarteLanCarte Commercial
Dallas MargesonHighPark Capital
Shane MillerWPWealth
Jeffrey MontgomeryCendera Bank
Jaime Pacilio-PumphreySBL Architecture
Victoria Puente-PetersLong Game Consulting
Sarah PowersLackland Holdings
Jonathan RagsdalePeloton Land Solutions
Leslie RobnettKelly Hart & Hallman
Alissa RosebroughArise Africa
Clark RuckerKelly Hart & Hallman
Jason ScogginsMagna Mechanical
Leslie Shields-BotvidsonShields Insurance Services
Blaine SibbyZenith Roofing
Kelly SnodgrassJP & Associates Realtors & Snodgrass Real Estate Group
Prescotte Stokes IIITCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine
Anthony WhiteFort Worth Police Officers Association
Tracy WilliamsValence Community
Todd WilliamsCharles R. Green & Associates

