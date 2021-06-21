40 Under 40 honorees – 2021

Here are the 2021 Forty Under Forty honorees. Reserve your spot today. For tickets.
The 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the accomplishments of rising stars of the community, all under the age of 40, all emerging as current and future leaders in business and public service. From the corporate sector to maverick entrepreneurialism, these individuals are at the forefront of a new generation dedicated to preserving and advancing the tradition of leadership that makes Tarrant County a great place to live and work.
|Devan Allen
|Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2
|Diana Awde
|My Health My Resources of Tarrant County
|Shelley Bettis
|The WARM Place
|Kadee Coffman Blair
|CORE Construction
|Rachel Clark-Kennedy
|Justin Brands, Inc.
|Clayton Comstock
|City of North Richland Hills
|Douglas Cooper
|Douglas Cooper, AICP.MMA
|Jeff Davis
|The Buxton Co.
|Nathan Davis
|Aspen Wealth Management
|Megan Dobbertien
|Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
|Barrett England
|Vision Commercial Real Estate
|Gianna Figueroa
|Headstorm
|Robert Geiger
|BPS Technology
|Ahmad Goree
|US Small Business Administration
|Tracy Gray
|Vision Commercial Real Estate
|Beau Gumbert
|Lucky Duck Construction LLC
|Kari Hampton
|The Buxton Co.
|Ryan Hill
|Shield Engineering Group
|Christopher Hinze
|Ekklesia Real Estate
|Justin Holt
|Origin Bank
|Justin Huston
|Baker Monroe, PLLC
|Luke Jordan
|Electro Acoustics Inc
|Sarah LanCarte
|LanCarte Commercial
|Dallas Margeson
|HighPark Capital
|Shane Miller
|WPWealth
|Jeffrey Montgomery
|Cendera Bank
|Jaime Pacilio-Pumphrey
|SBL Architecture
|Victoria Puente-Peters
|Long Game Consulting
|Sarah Powers
|Lackland Holdings
|Jonathan Ragsdale
|Peloton Land Solutions
|Leslie Robnett
|Kelly Hart & Hallman
|Alissa Rosebrough
|Arise Africa
|Clark Rucker
|Kelly Hart & Hallman
|Jason Scoggins
|Magna Mechanical
|Leslie Shields-Botvidson
|Shields Insurance Services
|Blaine Sibby
|Zenith Roofing
|Kelly Snodgrass
|JP & Associates Realtors & Snodgrass Real Estate Group
|Prescotte Stokes III
|TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine
|Anthony White
|Fort Worth Police Officers Association
|Tracy Williams
|Valence Community
|Todd Williams
|Charles R. Green & Associates